AVN 70.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.49%)
BAFL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.67%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
CNERGY 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.15%)
DFML 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.56%)
DGKC 48.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.98%)
EPCL 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.62%)
FCCL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.32%)
FFL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.08%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.76%)
GGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.05%)
HUBC 60.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.13%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.73%)
MLCF 21.64 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.54%)
NETSOL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.06%)
OGDC 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
PAEL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.66%)
PIBTL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
PPL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PRL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.11%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.55%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.92%)
TPLP 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.74%)
TRG 111.60 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.48%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,071 Increased By 59.3 (1.48%)
BR30 14,492 Increased By 223.7 (1.57%)
KSE100 40,908 Increased By 403.7 (1%)
KSE30 15,174 Increased By 161.6 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares edge lower, IT stocks weigh

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2023 11:49am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares were lower in early trades on Tuesday, tracking other Asian stocks after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials against inflation.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.48% to 18,015.05 as of 9:32 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.55% at 60,414.75.

IT stocks led losses on the benchmark indexes with IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) falling 2.5% after it reported third-quarter profit that missed estimates.

TCS and Infosys , declining 1.3%, were the top losers on the Nifty 50 index.

While Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to say more time is needed to show inflation is under control, markets will wait to see inflation levels at home and in the US, making them key to determine rate expectations.

If US consumer price data confirms cooling seen in the most recent monthly jobs report, Atlanta Fed Bank President Bostic said he would have to take a quarter point increase “more seriously and to move in that direction”.

Indian shares end higher

Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation held steady in December, staying within the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort zone for a second month, a Reuters poll of economists found.

The data is due on Thursday. In other Asian equities, the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.29%.

Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares edge lower, IT stocks weigh

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Contempt case: ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran, other PTI leaders

SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

US banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession

Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

Russia works on measures to curb discounts for its oil prices

Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

Govt criticised for allowing import of luxury cars

Pakistan may dodge default in next 6 months: Bloomberg

Meeting between Dar, IMF officials: Pakistan reaffirms commitment

Read more stories