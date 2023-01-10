Malaysia end-Dec palm oil stocks fell 4% to 2.19mn T

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s December palm oil end-stocks fell 4.09% from previous month to 2.19 million tonnes, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Tuesday.

Crude palm oil production fell 3.68% from November to 1.62 million tonnes, while palm oil exports ticked down 3.48% to 1.47 million tonnes, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories falling to 2.17 million tonnes.

Indonesia and Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil

Production was seen lower at 1.63 million tonnes, while exports were pegged at 1.5 million tonnes.