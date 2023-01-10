AVN 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.9%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.61%)
DGKC 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FCCL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.86%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
KAPCO 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
MLCF 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
NETSOL 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.73%)
OGDC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
PPL 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
PRL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.07%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 42.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
TPLP 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.7%)
TRG 110.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.42%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 36.8 (0.92%)
BR30 14,387 Increased By 119.2 (0.84%)
KSE100 40,808 Increased By 303.3 (0.75%)
KSE30 15,123 Increased By 110.9 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lahore CCPO directed to recover, produce Moonis’s friend

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the CCPO of Lahore to recover and produce Ahmad Farhan Khan, a friend of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, on Tuesday (today), after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) denied having arrested him.

The FIA has launched an inquiry against the family of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on charges of corporate crime.

The court passed these directions in a habeas corpus petition of Salman Zaheer, brother of alleged abducted person.

The petitioner has approached the court for recovery of his brother and alleged that the FIA picked up his brother.

The FIA in its report submitted before the court denied the allegation and contended that a call-up notice was issued to Farhan Khan in an inquiry of corporate crime. It said the petitioner had appeared before the agency on January 06 as an authorized attorney of his brother and told the investigators that the latter was not available in Lahore.

The report said another call-up notice was issued to the alleged abducted for his appearance in the inquiry proceedings on January 10. It said there was no FIR registered against the brother of the petitioner nor was he in custody of the FIA.

The court after examining the report, directed the CCPO Lahore to produce the abducted person before the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court FIA Moonis Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

Lahore CCPO directed to recover, produce Moonis’s friend

Disaster risk reconstruction: ADB to reprioritise $1bn over 3 years

Meeting between Dar, IMF officials: Pakistan reaffirms commitment

Pakistan may dodge default in next 6 months: Bloomberg

Demands for reforms: PM asks IMF for a pause

Donors pledge more than $9bn to help flood recovery

Two shipments of wheat arrive

SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

Govt criticised for allowing import of luxury cars

Rs3bn needed to remove NJHPP blockage: govt

Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

Read more stories