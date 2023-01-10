Lahore CCPO directed to recover, produce Moonis’s friend

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the CCPO of Lahore to recover and produce Ahmad Farhan Khan, a friend of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, on Tuesday (today), after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) denied having arrested him.

The FIA has launched an inquiry against the family of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on charges of corporate crime.

The court passed these directions in a habeas corpus petition of Salman Zaheer, brother of alleged abducted person.

The petitioner has approached the court for recovery of his brother and alleged that the FIA picked up his brother.

The FIA in its report submitted before the court denied the allegation and contended that a call-up notice was issued to Farhan Khan in an inquiry of corporate crime. It said the petitioner had appeared before the agency on January 06 as an authorized attorney of his brother and told the investigators that the latter was not available in Lahore.

The report said another call-up notice was issued to the alleged abducted for his appearance in the inquiry proceedings on January 10. It said there was no FIR registered against the brother of the petitioner nor was he in custody of the FIA.

The court after examining the report, directed the CCPO Lahore to produce the abducted person before the court.

