FM Bilawal holds telephone conversation with newly appointed Chinese counterpart

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday held a telephone conversation with H.E. Mr. Qin Gang, the newly appointed Foreign Minister of China, and felicitated him on assuming the office, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

FM Bilawal noted that "Pakistan and China are time-tested friends and 'All-Weather Partners,' with a long history of mutual support and cooperation."

The statement added that the two foreign ministers discussed regional issues of mutual interest, adding they reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistan and China to advance the bilateral All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

During the conversation, Bilawal thanked Foreign Minister Qin for China’s active participation in and support for the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan being held today in Geneva.

"China’s generous and timely assistance for post-flood reconstruction was a source of comfort for millions in Pakistan and served as a glowing example of international cooperation," FM Bilawal was quoted as saying in the FO statement.

With the approach of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Foreign Minister conveyed his best wishes and warm greetings to Foreign Minister Qin and to H.E. Mr. Wang Yi, Politburo Member and Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, whom Mr. Qin succeeded as Foreign Minister.

Earlier, FM Bilawal had congratulated Qin Gang on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of China and expressed a desire to work with him to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations.