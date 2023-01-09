AVN 68.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.72%)
BAFL 29.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.1%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.22%)
DFML 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.14%)
DGKC 47.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.86%)
EPCL 43.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.08%)
FCCL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.53%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
HUBC 60.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.24%)
MLCF 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.63%)
NETSOL 88.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.8%)
OGDC 84.83 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.58%)
PAEL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.8%)
PPL 78.99 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.66%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 42.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.32%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
TPLP 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.04%)
TRG 109.09 Decreased By ▼ -7.26 (-6.24%)
UNITY 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
BR100 4,012 Decreased By -55.8 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,268 Decreased By -159.8 (-1.11%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By -502.8 (-1.23%)
KSE30 15,012 Decreased By -168.1 (-1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM Bilawal holds telephone conversation with newly appointed Chinese counterpart

  • Two foreign ministers discuss regional issues of mutual interest
BR Web Desk Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 06:31pm
Follow us

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday held a telephone conversation with H.E. Mr. Qin Gang, the newly appointed Foreign Minister of China, and felicitated him on assuming the office, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

FM Bilawal noted that "Pakistan and China are time-tested friends and 'All-Weather Partners,' with a long history of mutual support and cooperation."

The statement added that the two foreign ministers discussed regional issues of mutual interest, adding they reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistan and China to advance the bilateral All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

During the conversation, Bilawal thanked Foreign Minister Qin for China’s active participation in and support for the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan being held today in Geneva.

"China’s generous and timely assistance for post-flood reconstruction was a source of comfort for millions in Pakistan and served as a glowing example of international cooperation," FM Bilawal was quoted as saying in the FO statement.

With the approach of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Foreign Minister conveyed his best wishes and warm greetings to Foreign Minister Qin and to H.E. Mr. Wang Yi, Politburo Member and Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, whom Mr. Qin succeeded as Foreign Minister.

Earlier, FM Bilawal had congratulated Qin Gang on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of China and expressed a desire to work with him to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Mr. Qin Gang

Comments

1000 characters

FM Bilawal holds telephone conversation with newly appointed Chinese counterpart

Experts react as Pakistan manages to secure pledges of over $8.5bn in Geneva

14th successive loss: rupee falls yet again against US dollar

Pakistan likely to dodge default in next 6 months, but troubles not over: Bloomberg

Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 loses over 500 points

Asad Umar says PTI has required numbers for CM Elahi's vote of confidence

COAS Munir, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations, number of issues

Mari announces 2023’s first discovery in Sindh

Dubai’s AED32 trillion economic agenda ‘ambitious but very achievable’

Oil jumps 3% on demand optimism as China borders reopen

LG polls in Hyderabad, Karachi to be held per schedule: ECP

Read more stories