KMU conducts test for admissions to BS programmes

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar conducted centralized tests at Peshawar and Islamabad for admissions in various BS programs.

A total of 1201 candidates participated in the said test, out of which 851 appeared in Peshawar and 350 in Islamabad. The result of the test will be declared within 48 hours which can be seen on the official website of KMU (http://cat.kmu.edu.pk).

According to the details, two separate test centers were established in Peshawar and Islamabad for the said test. In Peshawar test center 851 students participated in the test while in Islamabad 350 candidates appeared in the test.

It is essential to keep in mind that for admission to all allied health sciences programs affiliated to KMU, it is mandatory for every student to appear in KMU-CAT, without which no institute is allowed to take admission in any discipline.

Meanwhile, KMU vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq has said that the purpose of conducting this test was to save the future of those students aspiring for admission in allied health sciences programs who, for whatever reason were not able to participate in the previous tests of KMU and now they were facing difficulties in admissions to KMU-affiliated institutes. He said that private institutes of allied health sciences affiliated to KMU are our main stakeholders, so protecting their interests and solving their problems is our top priority. He said that the decision to hold the recent KMU-CAT was taken only on the request of the private sector, which would give them an opportunity to fill their vacant seats.

The vice-chancellor said that the peaceful and transparent conduct of the test is a testament to the hard work and professionalism of the entire staff of KMU, for which we are deeply grateful to Allah Almighty. He said that various fields of allied health sciences are of fundamental importance in the health system that is the reason KMU is taking all possible steps to improve the quality of these disciplines.

Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq said that by holding a centralized entrance test for admissions in allied health sciences, if on one hand, talented students will get an opportunity to come forward in these fields, on the other hand, it will also improve the overall quality of the healthcare system.

