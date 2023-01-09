CM condoles death of Thanvi

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of an eminent religious scholar Maulana Ehteram-ul- Haq Thanvi.

CM in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of Maulana Ehteram-ul-Haq Thanvi (Late).

CM paid tributes to the religious services of Maulana Ehteram-ul- Haq Thanvi and stated the religious services of Maulana Ehteram-ul- Haq Thanvi will always be remembered.

