Yadav hits ton as India win T20 series against Sri Lanka

Reuters Published January 7, 2023 Updated January 7, 2023 09:59pm
Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten century guided India to a 91-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 international in Rajkot on Saturday as the hosts clinched the series 2-1.

Yadav, the top-ranked batsman in T20s, made 112 not out, hitting seven fours and nine sixes in his 51-ball display as India set Sri Lanka a target of 229 after electing to bat first.

In response, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 137 as Arshdeep Singh bagged three wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each.

Saturday’s victory came after India won the first T20 by two runs, while the second game was won by Sri Lanka by 16 runs.

The teams will next meet in three one-day internationals, with the first game scheduled for Tuesday in Guwahati.

