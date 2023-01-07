AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Martin Dow Group wins 2 GDEIB awards

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2023 06:00am
KARACHI: Martin Dow Group has received Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Benchmark Awards 2023 in 2 categories. The company received ‘Best Practice’ award in ‘work-life integration, flexibility and benefits’ for demonstrating exemplary global practices in DEI whereas the organizations is also recognized as ‘progressive’ in the category of community, government relations and philanthropy’.

Shahrukh Masood, Group Director HR & Corporate Communications at Martin Dow while expressing elation on this recognition said: “We are proud to be recognized by the global platform for our healthy work culture, CSR activities, and community engagement programs. These awards are in line with our values we create opportunities for all our partners to flourish and we are here to improve the quality of life for the communities we serve”.

He further said”: “Martin Dow Group’s activities are aligned with the internal & external goals of GDEIB. We believe in healthy work culture in all our departments including flexing working hours, weekly work-from-home, health and fitness opportunities through gym and sports, opportunities for growth through capacity building programs, facilities for female employees such as Baby’s day care, women leadership program, pay-con, and health awareness sessions.”

Martin Dow Group is constantly working on various philanthropic initiatives, helping differently-abled citizens, improving socioeconomic status, promoting mental wellness, promoting education, providing healthcare facilities, flood relief activities, supporting marginalized groups like deaf communities, etc.

Global DEI Benchmarks Awards gives an opportunity to organizations to present their diversity, equity, and inclusion accomplishments with a focus on a social and economic impact on all stakeholders.

