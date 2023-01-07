AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Pakistan

‘Rubberstamp’ mayor not acceptable, says Altaf Shakoor

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Friday said that the local government elections in megacity Karachi should be held after new delimitations as per the constitution, adding the Karachiites would not accept a 'rubberstamp' mayor.

He said that violation of the constitution will not be tolerated in local government elections in the megacity.

He said the ruling quarters are trying to get their desired results in upcoming local government elections by playing different tricks. He said the Karachiites have already been fed with the political parties that are not sincere to the megacity and its citizens.

Shakoor said uphold of the constitution is a must and making mockery of law and constitution should be stopped for good. He said that the federal and provincial governments have made the local bodies' election a joke. He said that the PPP was a ‘champion of devolution of power’, but after the 18th amendment it has adopted a mum on this issue.

He alleged three main political parties or Big Three are a group of politically dishonest people. He said real devolution of power is not amongst the agenda of these parties.

PDP chairman said MQM after making a lot of noise becomes silent after getting it vested interests taken care of. This is its practice for last thirty years. He said the megacity has become a ruined city but the MQM and Big Three are the least concerned about it. He suggested that the voters should reject these tried and tested politicians for good.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Altaf Shakoor Pasban Democratic Party Karachiites

