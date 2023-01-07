AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
PTA highlights problems being faced by tanners

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2023 07:33am
KARACHI: Chairman, Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), M Mehr Ali has appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Commerce Minister, FBR for adequate resolution to provide level playing field to this industry for fetching precious foreign exchange for the country, which is desperately required by the country.

He informed newsmen that PTA’s member exporters are facing severe hardships for the activities of export & import for finished leather, which are for hurting the export activities to the world, resulting in negative impacting to the export of finished leather, which was earlier on upward trend

He said severe problems are being faced in opening of L/C’s for the basic raw materials for the tanning industry specially chemicals & machineries, which are vital element for processing of leather from raw hides & skins to finished goods with value addition.

He said Advance Tax collection notices against Income Tax ordinance Clause 147 being issued by FBR to our member exporters & commercial exporters who are integral part to cater to the needs of the industry based on corresponding period/ year. He said as the import of chemicals & machineries is completely stagnant/ halted as such Advance Tax Collection based on previous imports is completely irrational/ irrelevant under the prevailing circumstances of the country for imports.

He said the pace of release of Sales Tax Refund & Duty Drawback Claims to the industry is also “scanty/ negligible” despite automated system, which is obviously causing liquidity crunch to our member exporters for the export activities.

He said import of basic tanning chemical “Sodium Sulphide” from China is restricted subject to the submission of Ministry of Foreign Affairs NOC with due process.

He said another problem is removal of Quarantine Obligation for the import of basic raw materials for the Industry (Raw hides & skins, wet blue & pickled leather) which has recently been re-imposed in the Import Bill 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

