Pakistan closes to bankruptcy, claims Mussarat

LAHORE: Pakistan is on the verge of bankruptcy and no international body considers Ishaq Dar reliable and also not ready to help us. Currently, Pakistan is facing the problem of survival and elections are the only solution to this situation, Chief Minister and Punjab Government Spokesperson Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, said.

“Foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have reached less than US$ 5.6 billion and the defence minister is shamelessly coming on to the media and saying that the country will be plunged into darkness,” she said, adding: “Asif’s statement about non-availability of foreign exchange for the import of petroleum is a matter of concern.”

She said the federal ministers should tell the people about solutions instead of telling them the problems. Closure of factories and markets will lead to economic genocide of the people, while all the wealth of these robbers is in dollars, so it will not matter to them, she said in a statement.

She maintained that the PDM cabal has brought the country from the path of development to the brink of the worst economic disaster. “After the no-confidence motion, foreign exchange reserves fell by 170%. Today, the inflation rate is 25% which was 12% during PTI’s tenure,” she commented. The economy, peace and governance have been destroyed due to the anti-people policies of the bumbling government, she added.

