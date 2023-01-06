AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
UK gilt yields sink to two-week low after weaker US wage data

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2023 09:32pm
LONDON: British five- an 10-year gilt yields fell to their lowest since Dec. 19 on Friday, tracking a fall in US Treasury yields after data showed a small slowdown in wage growth in the United States.

Five-year gilt yields dropped as much as 10 basis points (bps) on the day to fall as low as 3.448%, while 10-year yields dropped 7 bps to 3.482%, as prices extended a rally which began at the start of the week.

Euro zone bond yields fall as German inflation slows

Ten-year Treasury yields were 14 bps lower at 3.582% at 1554 GMT.

