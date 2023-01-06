AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
TikTok CEO to meet EU antitrust chief Vestager on Tuesday

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2023 07:19pm
BRUSSELS: TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew will meet the European Union’s antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager in Brussels on Jan. 10, a calendar released by the European Commission showed on Friday.

Chew will also meet Values and Transparency Commissioner Vera Jourova and European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on the same day, the calendar showed.

A spokesman for the European Commission said the meetings could be expected to cover issues such as the protection of personal data by online platforms such as TikTok and the implementation of the EU’s Digital Services Act.

Three creators of educational content win TikTok awards

He declined to comment on further specific details of the meetings or who requested them.

