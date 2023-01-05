AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
Jan 05, 2023
Three creators of educational content win TikTok awards

Recorder Report Published January 5, 2023 Updated January 5, 2023 06:51am
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top three educational content creators — Daniyal Ahmed, Talha Malik, and Syed Aun — won the creator of the year awards in their respective categories at the first TikTok Creators Awards held in Lahore.

The awards were part of the “Year On TikTok 2022” event, where TikTok marked the end of the year with a celebration of community, creativity, and self-expression. TikTok celebrated its Pakistani creator community, top videos, and trends of the year and exciting performances.

The three categories of the Education Awards included Top Tech Creator, Top Health Creator, and Top View Educational Video in 2022. Talha Malik who goes by the handle talha_reviews won the Top Tech Creator award. Talha, in his videos, educates its users about the latest technology in mobile phones and gadgets.

Danial Ahmed, who has the famous dialog of “Chado Je” won the Top Health Creator award. He educates his audience of 1.2 million about health-related myths and hacks for daily life. The most viewed educational video award was awarded to Syed Aun who in his video talks about the investment in the stick market shares of a global food chain.

TikTok is a place where creators share their talents, creativity, and interests with their community and help create cultural movements and raise awareness around societal issues on the platform.

Apart from these three awards, TikTok also announced the winners in eight other categories, including entertainment, lifestyle and sports, as well as the award for the Top Creator of the year. These creators were awarded for their ability to engage with their audiences and create cultural movements that started on TikTok before moving to the physical world, creating a real-world impact.

Tarek Abdalla, Regional General Manager at TikTok Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, Pakistan and South Asia, said: “We are filled with pride as we celebrate our community who have been a driving force behind some of the exciting trends of 2022. From sharing innovative ideas to turning their passions into successful careers, the members of our community have shown incredible resilience and creativity.”

“It has been truly inspiring to witness how TikTok has enabled everyone to come together and experience joy, connection, and a sense of belonging. We are honored to have been a part of this journey and look forward to seeing what the future holds for our community,” he added.

Tune in to #ForYouParty and #YearOnTikTok on TikTok to witness first-hand what took place at the event, discover creators from across the region and see how TikTok celebrated a truly memorable year with the community.

