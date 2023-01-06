AVN 70.69 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (5.33%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.95%)
DFML 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
EPCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.77%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
FFL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HUBC 62.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.06%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.98%)
MLCF 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.61%)
NETSOL 90.25 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.27%)
OGDC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.25%)
PAEL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
PPL 73.70 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.09%)
PRL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.08%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 41.13 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.81%)
TPLP 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
TRG 116.47 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.8%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 28.7 (0.71%)
BR30 14,385 Increased By 210.6 (1.49%)
KSE100 40,955 Increased By 238.2 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,147 Increased By 94 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand weakens ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2023 12:09pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade against the dollar on Friday, as investors awaited crucial U.S. jobs data later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike stance.

At 0634 GMT, the rand traded at 17.2000 against the dollar, 0.12% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last up 0.07% at 105.2.

The greenback has hovered near an almost one-month high in early trade after U.S. economic data on Thursday highlighted a tight labour market that could keep the Fed on its aggressive tightening policy path.

Investors will be looking at nonfarm payrolls report due later on Friday, with economists polled by Reuters forecasting the U.S. economy to have added 200,000 jobs in December.

Like most emerging market currencies, the rand is highly susceptible to global drivers such as U.S. monetary policy.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was flat in early deals, with the yield at 10.060%.

rand South Africa’s rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand weakens ahead of U.S. jobs data

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Ecnec approves PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

Economy: PBC team meets PM, offers suggestions

Lowering inflation top priority for South Asia: India central bank chief

China’s Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

Pakistan needs billions for flood recovery, UN urges

New Zealand eye victory as Pakistan slide to 125-5 in 2nd Test

Oil prices edge up on optimism over China’s reopening

Edible oil: SBP, MoF urged to ask banks to open LCs

CPEC: PM speaks to Li, iterates PDM govt’s commitment

Read more stories