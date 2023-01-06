CBOT wheat may test resistance at $7.52-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may test a resistance at $7.52-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could open the way towards $7.61-1/4.

The contract managed to stabilize around a support at $7.41-1/4, which is near the bottom of a wave b at $7.38-3/4. Together, these supports are expected to stop the fall for a few days.

It is not very clear how strong the current bounce would be. The bounce following a steep fall generally tends to be either very weak or strong, but quick.

A failure to break $7.52-1/4 may be followed by a drop towards $7.41-1/4.

On the daily chart, a doji appeared on Thursday around a support of $7.37-1/4. The drop is temporarily over. The market may slowly climb towards $7.70.

