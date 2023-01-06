KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (January 05, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
141,195,321 94,497,882 3,912,577,779 2,250,743,710
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 502,439,956 (433,283,572) 69,156,383
Local Individuals 2,486,998,602 (2,531,884,219) (44,885,616)
Local Corporates 1,562,951,080 (1,587,221,847) (24,270,767)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments