AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
DFML 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
DGKC 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.41%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
NETSOL 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
OGDC 79.77 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.83%)
PAEL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 71.32 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.68%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 102.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,717 Increased By 177.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,053 Increased By 101.6 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany to require Covid test for China arrivals

AFP Published 05 Jan, 2023 04:57pm
Follow us

BERLIN: Germany said Thursday it would ask arrivals from China for a negative coronavirus test as infections rose steeply following Beijing’s abrupt decision to lift strict restrictions.

Germany would change its entry requirements at “short notice”, following a recommendation by European Union experts to tighten travel rules, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said in a statement.

Member states agreed Wednesday to recommend a “precautionary approach” amid fears that unmonitored arrivals from China could introduce a new variant or subvariant of the coronavirus in Europe capable of evading existing vaccines.

Lauterbach welcomed the EU’s “common answer” to the rising number of cases in China.

WHO says China reports 218,019 new COVID cases at the beginning of 2023

Passengers arriving from China will be required to present “at least a rapid antigen test” to enter Germany, Lauterbach said, without giving a specific date.

Germany would also carry out “spot checks to identify virus variants” and “waste water tests” for journeys from China, he said.

Within the European Union, Italy and Spain had already imposed Covid test requirements for arrivals from China.

From Thursday, France has also required passengers travelling from China to present a negative test result.

China Germany coronavirus cases

Comments

1000 characters

Germany to require Covid test for China arrivals

COAS Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral relations, military cooperation

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company

Arshad Sharif murder: SC suggests involving United Nations

12th consecutive fall: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Millat Tractors shuts operations citing low demand, cash flow constraints

Oil rebounds after biggest drop in decades at start of year

Unfit Shaheen missing as Pakistan squad announced for New Zealand ODIs

Putin says ready for Ukraine talks if Kyiv accepts ‘new territorial realities’

Afghanistan raids on Islamic State hideouts leave eight dead

Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in West Bank

Read more stories