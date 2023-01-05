AVN 67.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
BAFL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.88%)
DFML 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.93%)
DGKC 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
EPCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.27%)
FCCL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 61.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
MLCF 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
OGDC 79.99 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.11%)
PAEL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 71.49 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.92%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.39%)
TELE 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
TPLP 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
TRG 113.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.62%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 102.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,717 Increased By 177.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,053 Increased By 101.6 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO says China reports 218,019 new COVID cases at the beginning of 2023

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2023 02:05pm
Follow us

China reported 218,019 new weekly COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 1, the World Health Organization in its weekly report said, as the country is battling a surge in the cases of the virus.

China reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 for Tuesday, bringing the official death toll to 5,258, very low by global standards.

In December last year, WHO said it has received no data from China on new COVID-19 hospitalisations since Beijing lifted its zero-COVID policy, prompting some health experts to question whether it might be hiding information on the extent of its outbreak.

EU ‘offer stands’ to send Covid jabs to China

However, the WHO has said gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities simply struggling to tally cases.

China WHO Covid policy

Comments

1000 characters

WHO says China reports 218,019 new COVID cases at the beginning of 2023

Post-flood challenges: PM anticipates greater global empathy

COAS Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral relations, military cooperation

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company

12th consecutive fall: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Millat Tractors shuts operations citing low demand, cash flow constraints

Oil rebounds after biggest drop in decades at start of year

Afghanistan raids on Islamic State hideouts leave eight dead

Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in West Bank

Forex reserves to be propelled by ‘friends’: Dar

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Read more stories