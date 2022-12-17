AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Arshad Sharif’s murder case: Special JIT obtains opinion of forensic, ballistic experts

Fazal Sher Published 17 Dec, 2022 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: The Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) constituted to probe journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case on Friday obtained the opinion of forensic and ballistic experts and also questioned again the members of the medical board that conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

An official said the SJIT headed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) headquarters Awais Ahmad got the opinion of forensic and ballistic experts at a meeting.

The JIT also asked further questions from the doctors of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) that carried out the autopsy of Sharif, he said.

He said the probing team also summoned DIG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Javed Iqbal and obtained important information from him.

Earlier, the team recorded statements of members of the medical board and the board handed over to the probing team the pictures taken during the post-mortem, he said.

The official said the special JIT wrote a letter to the fact-finding committee. The team sought belongings of the martyred journalist which were received from Kenya, he added.

The members of the team include Muhammad Aslam, a representative of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Murtaza Afzal from the Military Intelligence (MI), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Director Waqaruddin Syed, and Intelligence Bureau Director General Sajid Kiyani.

The city police on December 6 registered the first information report (FIR) against the murder of Arshad Sharif following the direction of the Supreme Court. The FIR was registered at the complaint of SHO of the Ramna police station, Rasheed Ahmed, and three persons including Waqar Ahmed, Khurram Ahmed, and Tariq Ahmed Wasi were nominated.

The FIR was registered under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). It stated that the murder took place in Kenya on October 23.

