Caretaker govt to be formed by March, says Shabbar

KARACHI: Former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi claimed Tuesday that a caretaker setup would be formed by March 2023 to replace the incumbent government.

Taking to Twitter, the former FBR chairman said that general elections would be held in July 2023 and the newly elected government would deal with the IMF programme. “Let me clarify my position on future setup. Not suggesting anything unconstitutional. Election to be held in July. Caretaker by March 2023. New elected government to deal with new IMF programme for 5 years. Anything else will suicidal for Pakistan, PTI, PDM & people,” said Shabbar Zaidi.

Earlier, the former FBR chief claimed that a one-month timeframe was given to form a caretaker government after a deadlock between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan.

Shabbar Zaidi, while talking to a private TV channel claimed that there is a deadlock between the coalition government and the IMF.

The incumbent government is not in a position to hold talks with the IMF till March, he added. He had said the government will have to take important decisions regarding the economy this week.