Opinion

Partly Facetious: A Michael Jackson song

“Blame it on the boogie.” “Yes I do like that Michael Jackson song.” “Jackson has been dead since June...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 04 Jan, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

“Blame it on the boogie.” “Yes I do like that Michael Jackson song.”

“Jackson has been dead since June 2009…”

“So?”

“Well the song represents Jackson’s vision…”

“Oye we have a government with one outstanding visionary.”

“Who never thinks of today but of at least ten years down the line.”

“That’s politically very astute, let me explain, he reckons his party needs at least ten years in power to deliver the vision which would make Pakistan a heaven on earth.”

“There is one lacuna in that vision - even if Ahsan Iqbal’s party is in power for at least ten years…”

“A time period that only military dictators have achieved.”

“Right and party leaders have come and gone, prime ministers have come and gone and while all strove to retain power by hook or by crook…”

“Crook?”

“Crook as in taking appropriate mitigating measures ranging from key appointments and…”

“Don’t be facetious – you know what I find incredible in this Land of the Pure is that while the contenders await the decision and notification of the head honcho – be he sitting in the presidency or the Prime Minister’s House but once that appointment is made the appointee takes a back seat…”

“That’s true but anyway Ahsan Iqbal is not a party leader so his visions can be hijacked by another if the head of government does not give him a ministry.”

“I think he has pretty much secured for his life time the Ministry of Development and Special Initiatives.”

“Secured because of his visions?”

“Secured because he irritates no one…”

“I like the guy but his very long speeches on a ten to twenty year vision can be a tad boring if you know what I mean.”

“Shakespeare said to sleep perchance to dream…”

“Deep but…”

“That quote reminds me of Iqbal however for Ishaq Dar Jackson’s Blame it on the Boogie line is the more appropriate.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ahsan iqbal Ishaq Dar PARTLY FACETIOUS Michael Jackson

