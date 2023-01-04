AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
ANL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
AVN 66.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.63%)
EFERT 79.85 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.76%)
EPCL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.69%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FNEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.42%)
GGGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.77%)
MLCF 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.06%)
OGDC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
TREET 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 110.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
WAVES 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,237 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,663 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,994 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports up

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

PARIS: European Union soft wheat exports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 16.71 million tonnes by Jan. 1, up nearly 6% from 15.79 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 6.83 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 1.96 million tonnes, Germany with 1.88 million tonnes, Latvia with 1.51 million tonnes and Lithuania with 1.44 million tonnes.

Wheat European Commission wheat exports

Comments

1000 characters

EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports up

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

Jul-Dec trade deficit declines 32.65pc to $17.13bn YoY

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Failure to appear in contempt case: Arrest warrants could be issued, IK told

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

World Bank seeks more funds

Digital lending companies: Compliance certificates made mandatory

Old COE/used stores of civil armed forces exempted from tax

Maryam appointed PML-N Senior VP & chief organiser

Read more stories