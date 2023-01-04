EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports up

PARIS: European Union soft wheat exports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 16.71 million tonnes by Jan. 1, up nearly 6% from 15.79 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 6.83 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 1.96 million tonnes, Germany with 1.88 million tonnes, Latvia with 1.51 million tonnes and Lithuania with 1.44 million tonnes.