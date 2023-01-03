Bilawal, Nong agree to maintain momentum on CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Monday reviewed achievements made under bilateral relations in 2022 and agreed to maintain the momentum in 2023.

In a tweet, the foreign minister stated: “Delighted to receive Ambassador Nong today. Reviewed achievements of Pakistan-China relations in past year and agreed to maintain momentum in 2023 through: high-quality development of CPEC; stronger people-to-people contacts and accelerate post-flood reconstruction to build back better.”

