AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five-day training programme for SAU security staff begins

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
Follow us

HYDERABAD: A five-day training programme for security staff of the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, has been launched to strengthen the security system of the university.

The vice chancellor of the university and DIG of Hyderabad attended the opening ceremony as guests. On the directions of Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri the directorate of University Advancement and Financial Assistance started this training programme, in collaboration with Sindh Police and Pakistan Rangers to transfer the advanced skills to security staff of the university.

While addressing the opening ceremony of the training program held in the Senate Hall, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that keeping in mind the current situation of law and order, along with the safety of the students, academic and administrative staff including the university property and various possible emergencies, the Security staff must be trained to deal with the situation. He said that the university and its research departments are conducting research on different types of crops, which involves years of hard work and technology, and this research would have many positive effects on our economy and food security, therefore the protection of such research is also the responsibility of the security personnel.

On this occasion the Vice Chancellor requested the DIG Hyderabad to support in the police force required by the university and in particular the deployment of lady police for the girls hostel.

DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah while appreciating the well-equipped security staff and their training process on behalf of the administration of Sindh Agriculture University, said that considering the current situation in the country, other institutions should also train their security staff like SAU. He said that a university is equal to a city, it is important to make students, teachers and staff feel safe in them.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance, said that the security staff will be trained for emergencies, firefighting, rescuing people, bomb presence, and defusing it.

Abdul Sattar Cheema DSR Pakistan Rangers said that besides mobilizing the staff, they will be made aware of better behavior, while they will also be trained in modern security methods.

On this occasion, the Director Campus, Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani, gave a briefing to the guests about the existing security staff, facilities, importance of security staff training.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SAU Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri

Comments

1000 characters

Five-day training programme for SAU security staff begins

PM-led NSC links national security to economic security

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Senate panel questions govt’s ‘seriousness’ about power sector

Taliban govt issued stern warning

GST or duty on imported DAP fertilizer: Body to analyse proposal of industry

Redress grievances of provinces, Nepra asks NTDC

‘Expose govt’s failures’, IK asks spokespersons

Anger in Russia as scores of troops killed in one of war’s deadliest strikes

LG polls in Islamabad: ECP’s plea seeking suspension of IHC single bench’s verdict dismissed

SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December

Read more stories