Five-day training programme for SAU security staff begins

HYDERABAD: A five-day training programme for security staff of the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, has been launched to strengthen the security system of the university.

The vice chancellor of the university and DIG of Hyderabad attended the opening ceremony as guests. On the directions of Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri the directorate of University Advancement and Financial Assistance started this training programme, in collaboration with Sindh Police and Pakistan Rangers to transfer the advanced skills to security staff of the university.

While addressing the opening ceremony of the training program held in the Senate Hall, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that keeping in mind the current situation of law and order, along with the safety of the students, academic and administrative staff including the university property and various possible emergencies, the Security staff must be trained to deal with the situation. He said that the university and its research departments are conducting research on different types of crops, which involves years of hard work and technology, and this research would have many positive effects on our economy and food security, therefore the protection of such research is also the responsibility of the security personnel.

On this occasion the Vice Chancellor requested the DIG Hyderabad to support in the police force required by the university and in particular the deployment of lady police for the girls hostel.

DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah while appreciating the well-equipped security staff and their training process on behalf of the administration of Sindh Agriculture University, said that considering the current situation in the country, other institutions should also train their security staff like SAU. He said that a university is equal to a city, it is important to make students, teachers and staff feel safe in them.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance, said that the security staff will be trained for emergencies, firefighting, rescuing people, bomb presence, and defusing it.

Abdul Sattar Cheema DSR Pakistan Rangers said that besides mobilizing the staff, they will be made aware of better behavior, while they will also be trained in modern security methods.

On this occasion, the Director Campus, Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani, gave a briefing to the guests about the existing security staff, facilities, importance of security staff training.

