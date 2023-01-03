AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained very low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 14,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund and 200 bales of Yazman mandi were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

Cotton cotton market Naseem Usman rate of cotton in Punjab

