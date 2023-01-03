Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 14,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund and 200 bales of Yazman mandi were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

