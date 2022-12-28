AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
ANL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
AVN 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.68%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.88%)
EFERT 74.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
EPCL 42.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.86%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.75%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
FNEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
GGGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.38%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.18%)
MLCF 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
OGDC 75.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
PRL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.09%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
TPL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.68%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.46%)
TRG 108.96 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.49%)
UNITY 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WAVES 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.04%)
BR100 3,870 Decreased By -52.7 (-1.34%)
BR30 13,651 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.91%)
KSE100 39,279 Decreased By -523.5 (-1.32%)
KSE30 14,461 Decreased By -215.1 (-1.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Surveillance system installed at all airports to prevent Covid spread: officials

  • Health officials say concerned authorities to ensure that passengers entering Pakistan go through thermal scanners
APP Published December 28, 2022 Updated December 28, 2022 09:17pm
Follow us

Health authorities on Wednesday said that a surveillance system was installed at all entry points of the country to monitor incoming passengers in the wake of the threat posed by the new BF.7 Omicron variant of Covid-19, APP reported.

The health officials said that instructions had been issued to the concerned authorities to ensure that passengers entering Pakistan go through thermal scanners installed at airports across the country.

However, the official said that the health system was “fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant” of the Omicron variant in the country.

The official added that medical staff at intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals across the country were also active to handle any situation.

Last week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that the “new variant” of Covid-19 currently being reported in China can pose a threat to Pakistan as well.

A statement issued by the NCOC said: “The threat of the variant entering Pakistan is present because of lockdowns lifting in China and free traveling.”

The press release noted that the threat posed by the variant was low due to the vaccination campaign.

It said that 90 percent of the eligible population in Pakistan was completely inoculated.

In the face of a surging outbreak and widespread protests against its “zero-COVID” regime of lockdowns and testing, China began dismantling it this month, becoming the last major country to move toward living with the virus.

Its containment measures had slowed the $17 trillion economy to its lowest growth rate in nearly half a century, jamming global supply chains and trade.

China reported fewer than 4,000 new symptomatic local COVID cases nationwide on December 22, and no new COVID deaths for a third consecutive day.

Authorities in China have narrowed the criteria for COVID deaths, prompting criticism from many disease experts.

COVID19 Omicron wave

Comments

1000 characters

Surveillance system installed at all airports to prevent Covid spread: officials

Fawad says technocrat govt cannot solve Pakistan’s problems

7th straight decline: Rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Nishat Chunian to partially shut down operations after one month

Corps commanders resolve to fight terrorists 'without any distinction'

NA speaker to meet PTI MNAs on Thursday to discuss ‘resignations’

Dar admits Pakistan in 'tight spot' but 'no chance of default'

Oil drops 2% in light trading on China demand concern

IHC issues notice to ECP in Islamabad LG polls case

FM says creation of 'Loss and Damage Fund' significant achievement for Pakistan

Read more stories