What to watch this December: 'Joyland', 'Tich Button', 'Emily in Paris' and more

As the holiday season brings along with it a requisite slew of fresh programming, new and returning shows as well as movies are also slated to premiere on various streaming platforms.

Here is a selection of the ones on offer:

'Joyland': theatres across Pakistan

Photo: 'Joyland'

The critically-acclaimed, film festival circuit favourite and Pakistan's entry for the Oscars this year is now playing across theatres in Pakistan. The film tells the story of a young man who falls in love with a transgender woman. The film has been lauded and criticised for its exploration of certain themes and subject matter.

'Tich Button’: theatres across Pakistan

Photo: 'Tich Button'

The recently-released film features an ensemble cast, and was a successful weekend opener crossing the Rs50-million mark, according to producers of the movie. Featuring Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, Sonya Hussain and Iman Ali, the film tells the story of Kaka, a young man, who helps Saqib when he refuses to marry his cousin Shakeela. More complications arise as Leena, a girl from Turkey, enters the scenario and mishaps ensue.

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Featuring the recently-retired James Bond, i.e. Daniel Craig, the sequel to the 2019 'Knives Out' sees Craig resume the role of detective Benoit Blanc along with an ensemble cast featuring Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, and Dave Bautista. The sequel is set on a gorgeous yet creepy Greek isle where Craig's Benoit Blanc is all set to solve a mystery of even more epic proportions this time around.

The movie will begin streaming on December 23.

'Emily In Paris' - Season 3: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

The beloved series is returning for a new season in the latter half of the month. The last season left us at a cliffhanger as Emily has to decide whether to join her fellow French colleagues at their newly-formed firm or remain loyal to her American boss.

The new season is all set to begin on December 21.

'Zarrar': theatres across Pakistan

Photo: 'Zarrar'

The recently-opened film features a new and established cast starring Shaan Shahid, Kiran Malik and Nadeem Baig and tells the story of a secret agent gone rogue. A political thriller, we follow Shahid as Zarrar as he gets through an endless cycle of threats against his homeland.

'My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy': Netflix

Photo: Netflix

A new talk show special will feature late-night stalwart David Letterman as he interviews the President of Ukraine.

Date: TBD

'Firefly Lane' - Season 2 - Part 1: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

The first half of the final season of Netflix’s feel-good series is all set to return from a long hiatus. The last season left us at a cliffhanger where the two best friends Tully and Kate were at an impasse.

The first part of the final season debuts December 2.

'Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator' - Season 1: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

An Indian true crime docu-series, the series tells the story of a vicious predator’s brutal and murderous pursuit of women that sends a faltering police force on a wild hunt, while a state reels in terror.

The new series will debut December 16.

'Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan' - Season 3: Prime Video

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Based on writer Tom Clancy's immensely popular spy novels, season three of the action-thriller series sees Jack implicated in a conspiracy and labeled a fugitive by those he thought were allies. Jack has to find a way to prove his innocence before it’s too late. He’s forced to go into hiding, constantly moving around Europe trying to stay alive and preventing a global conflict from happening all at once.

The new season debuts on December 21.

'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Netflix

Photo: Netflix

A prequel series to 'The Witcher', the story of 'The Witcher: Blood Origins' is set 1,200 years prior to 'The Witcher' series and tells the story of the Conjunction of Spheres, the event that led to the multiple realms of monsters, elves, and humans melding into one.

The prequel debuts on December 25.

'Something From Tiffany’s': Prime Video

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Set in New York city, this holiday-themed romantic comedy features Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson amongst others. The film tells the story of two couples, and engagement ring mix-up and unexpected relationships.

The film debuts on December 9.