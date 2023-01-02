AGL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.6%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
AVN 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
EFERT 76.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.6%)
FFL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
GGGL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.78%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.1%)
OGDC 79.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
PAEL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
PRL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
TPLP 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
TREET 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 108.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.91%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
WAVES 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.86%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,051 Increased By 72.3 (1.82%)
BR30 14,300 Increased By 325.8 (2.33%)
KSE100 40,947 Increased By 527 (1.3%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 252 (1.7%)
Japan emperor makes first public new year’s appearance since 2020

AFP Published 02 Jan, 2023 12:31pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
TOKYO: Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday made his first public New Year’s greetings since 2020, resuming an annual tradition with caution as the nation and the royal family gradually return to normalcy.

Naruhito, joined by Empress Masako, was scheduled to make six brief appearances throughout the day at a glass-covered balcony of the palace to express his wish for happiness for all.

The couple was joined by their daughter Aiko and Naruhito’s parents former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko, among other relatives.

Only about 1,500 well-wishers at a time, chosen by lottery, were allowed to enter the vast palace in the Japanese capital in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In 2020, before the pandemic started to affect Japan, a total of almost 70,000 well-wishers came to see Naruhito’s new year’s address.

The palace cancelled the event in 2021 and 2022 to prevent infections.

“I am truly happy that I am able to celebrate the new year together with you after three years,” he said.

Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths

“As we stand at the start of this year, I wish for the happiness of people of our country and the world.”

The royal couple resumed public appearances gradually in 2022.

