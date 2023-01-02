AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Pakistan

Four terrorists killed, one soldier martyred in Bannu

NNI Published 02 Jan, 2023 05:54am
RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were killed in an Intelligence Based Operation conducted by security forces in Jani Khel area of Bannu district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and conducted the successful operation. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Muhammad Wasim having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

