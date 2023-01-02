PPP ministers vow to send Fawad legal notices

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government (LG) Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has decided to take legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry for accusing him of ‘horse-trading’.

According to details, the provincial minister announced that he would serve a legal notice to Fawad Chaudhry for accusing him of horse-trading in Punjab. “He (Fawad) is trying to harm my reputation,” Nasir Hussain Shah said, asking the former federal minister to blame party Chairman Imran Khan for ‘political misadventure’ in Punjab.

He also asked the PTI leader to file first information report (FIR) against the two Sindh ministers and provide evidence of the allegations.

“PTI’s days are gone when they used to get people arrested in false cases,” said Nasir Shah.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also announced to send a legal notice to Fawad Chaudhry for accusing him of ‘horse-trading’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fawad Chaudhry had announced to register a case against two Sindh Ministers – Sharjeel Inam Memon and Nasir Hussain Shah – in Punjab, accusing them of horse-trading.

He alleged that the provincial ministers offered money to two PTI female MPAs after no-confidence motion was tabled against Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

He announced that a disqualification reference would be filed against the two Sindh ministers for trying to buy MPAs.

Fawad Chaudhry also censured Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for opposing the organisation of the Islamabad local government (LG) polls despite the court orders.

Reacting to Sanaullah’s statement, Fawad Chaudhry told a news channel that the interior minister should resign from his position if he cannot give security for the Islamabad LG polls. He said that Sanaullah always faced humiliating defeat whenever he organised elections.