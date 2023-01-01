AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Colombia announces ceasefire with five illegal armed groups

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2023 10:31am
Follow us

BOGOTA: Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a leftist and former guerrilla, announced late on Saturday a January ceasefire with five illegal armed groups to support peace talks.

Petro has pledged to end the Andean nation’s internal conflict, which has run for almost six decades and left at least 450,000 dead between 1985 and 2018. “This is a bold act,” Petro wrote on Twitter.

“The bilateral ceasefire obliges the armed organizations and the state to respect it. There will be a national and international verification mechanism.”

Among the groups are leftist guerrilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN) as well as dissident groups run by former members of the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Segunda Marquetalia and Estado Mayor Central.

In a separate statement, the Colombian government said that it had received letters from society, the church and many community organizations asking to end the violence.

Landslide in Colombia leaves three dead, 20 trapped

The government added that it would issue a specific decree for each of the organizations, which will determine the durations and conditions of the ceasefire. It is set to end on June 30, but can be extended.

Earlier this month, ELN declared a nine-day unilateral ceasefire over the Christmas period and completed the first cycle of peace talks between the two parties in Venezuela’s capital Caracas.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro

Comments

1000 characters

Colombia announces ceasefire with five illegal armed groups

LG polls in Islamabad: PML-N defends ECP’s decision

Imported hybrid steam boiler subject to 11pc duty: FBR

Blast outside Kabul’s military airport, multiple casualties

Police constable martyred in Lakki terrorist attack

Sell-off programme: SME Bank delisted for lack of positive feedback from bidders, CCoP told

President Alvi returns bill proposing increase in Islamabad UCs unsigned

Mainland China reports one COVID death for Dec 31

President urges nation to work for country’s progress

Meta set to make decision on Trump’s return to Facebook

FBR misses Dec target: Rs225bn revenue shortfall

Read more stories