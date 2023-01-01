AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Jan 01, 2023
Pakistan

NDMA chief meets CM Punjab

Recorder Report Published 01 Jan, 2023 03:14am
LAHORE: Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik met with the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM Office in which the Head of Punjab Ehsaas Programme Dr Sania Nishtar participated via video link and gave a detailed briefing about the rehabilitation and aid programme of the flood affectees.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik while talking on the occasion remarked that the rescue and relief plan of Punjab government during flood is laudable adding that the Rescue 1122 institution performed highly appreciable and exemplary services during flood.

Making a forecast prior to 30-40 days about natural calamities is possible with the help of the latest technology, he said, adding: “Climate change is adopting a permanent feature and we will have to make ourselves prepared to effectively cope up with its hazardous effects.”

CM while talking on the occasion stated that the Punjab government is going to undertake preventive measures in the wake of 7th corona wave apprehension in Punjab. He disclosed that a forewarning system to inform about floods, diseases and calamities will be installed adding that early warning systems are being installed to provide prior indication of calamities at three places.

He maintained that the installation of early warning system would enable the concerned departments to take timely measures to save people, livestock, fields, properties etc from flood damages and destruction.

The CM stated that more than Rs5 billion are being distributed among the flood affectees and payments to 36,000 affected families have been made. The CM ordered special arrangements to maintain traffic flow in the tourist sites especially Murree on the eve of New Year.

He directed to eliminate overcharging and selling substandard edibles in Murree. He directed the administration to strictly disallow vehicles exceeding a fixed number to enter on the routes going to Murree.

NDMA CM Punjab Dr Sania Nishtar Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

