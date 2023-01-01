AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Sharjeel to issue legal notice to Fawad

INP Published 01 Jan, 2023 03:14am
KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced to send a legal notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry for accusing him of ‘horse-trading’.

In a statement, the provincial minister termed the accusations leveled by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry ‘baseless’, announcing to send a legal notice in this regard.

Sharjeel Memon, in the statement, asked the PTI leader to prove the allegations and file a case in Punjab against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fawad Chaudhry had announced to register a case against two Sindh Ministers – Sharjeel Inam Memon and Nasir Hussain Shah – in Punjab, accusing them of horse-trading.

Fawad alleged that the provincial ministers offered money to two PTI female MPAs after no-confidence motion was tabled against Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

He announced that a disqualification reference would be filed against the two Sindh ministers for trying to buy MPAs.

Fawad Chaudhry Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi PTI Sharjeel Inam Memon

