AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began: monitor

AFP Published 31 Dec, 2022 04:55pm
Follow us

BEIRUT: At least 3,825 people have died in Syria’s war in 2022, the lowest yearly toll since the start of the conflict more than a decade ago, a war monitor said Saturday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had last year put the death toll at 3,746 throughout 2021, before revising it up to 3,882.

After years of deadly battle and bombardments following the brutal suppression of 2011 anti-government protests, the conflict has largely abated in the last three years.

Sporadic fighting at times breaks out and jihadist attacks continue, mainly in the east of the country.

Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF

Among those killed in 2022 were 1,627 civilians, including 321 children, according to the figures from the Observatory, which relies on a wide network of sources on the ground in Syria.

Of the civilians killed, 209 people – about half of them children – were killed by mines or other explosive devices.

In addition, 627 government security force personnel were killed along with 217 other fighters loyal to the regime of Bashar al-Assad, the Observatory said.

Some 387 members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and their allies were also among the dead, as well as more than 500 jihadists.

The director of the Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP a large number of the deaths occurred due to security chaos, dozens of strikes launched by Israel, and attacks by the Islamic State group in the Syrian desert.

The war has killed nearly half a million people since it broke out over a decade ago, displacing almost half of Syria’s pre-war population.

Assad has retaken most of the territory initially lost to rebel groups, though the SDF - which the regime maintains a degree of cooperation with - continues to control areas in the north and northeast.

Turkey, a key player in the war, has repeatedly threatened to launch a ground offensive against the Syrian Kurds in recent months, having already pursued three such offensives previously.

In addition, about half of the northwestern province of Idlib and areas bordering the neighbouring provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia are dominated by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other rebel factions.

Syria death toll

Comments

1000 characters

Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began: monitor

Islamabad LG polls: govt, ECP challenge IHC's order

No ban on pillion riding in Karachi: Sharjeel Memon

Xi calls for unity as China enters ‘new phase’ of COVID policy

Former pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95

Russia defence chief says victory ‘inevitable’ in NYE message

UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’, Palestinians say

Spain imposes Covid tests for China arrivals

Import of 177 items: SBP to maintain cash margin requirements for another 3 months

Govt decides to outsource topmost airports

Imports: Dar rejects ‘flood levy’ proposal

Read more stories