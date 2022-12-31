AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’, Palestinians say

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2022 12:01pm
RAMALLAH: The Palestinians on Saturday welcomed a vote by the United Nations General Assembly to ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

“The time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Senior Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh said on Twitter that Friday’s vote “reflects the victory of Palestinian diplomacy.”

Israel Palestine International Court of Justice ICJ

