PM-led NSC takes stock of grim situation

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) Friday declared that “those who challenge Pakistan will be dealt with full force” and also termed the terrorists as enemies of the country.

The meeting of the NSC, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was held following the fresh wave of terrorism and the latest suicide attack in the federal capital which prompted several foreign diplomatic missions to issue new travel advisories for their respective nationals amid fear of possible terror attacks.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister KhawajaAsif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister RanaSanaullah, Minister for Planning and Development AhsanIqbal, Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, besides service chiefs including Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad, heads of intelligence agencies, Pakistan Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, and Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed.

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

“The meeting expressed an unequivocal resolve that Pakistan’s national interests will not be compromised and no one will be allowed to damage the strategic concept of national security. The basic interests of Pakistan’s integrity, security and development will be protected with great courage, consistency and steadfastness,” said a statement issued after the meeting which also stated that the meeting will also resume on Monday (January 2) to take further decisions in the light of the proposals.

The meeting also expressed determination that terrorists are “enemies of Pakistan” and that the entire nation is united on “one narrative” against terrorism and the terrorists. “Those who challenge Pakistan will be dealt with full force,” said the statement.

In his address to the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz, according to the sources, expressed his resolve to continue to move forward together with “iron determination” against terrorism.

“Those who challenge national security will not find any place to hide,” the prime minister was quoted by a source to have told the meeting, adding that peace will be restored to each and every corner of the country with national determination.

The meeting reviewed the country’s economy, security, and law and order situation in detail.

“Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the participants about the economic situation and challenges, besides briefing the participants about the economic strategy and the measures being adopted by the government,” said the statement of the PM Office. Sources also maintained that the forum called for immediate measures to stop the smuggling of dollars.

According to the PM Office statement, the intelligence agencies gave a detailed briefing on the overall security situation in the country and appraised the meeting about the factors related to the recent wave of terrorism and the measures to deal with the militancy.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar briefed the meeting on the situation in Afghanistan and her interaction with the Afghan Taliban interim government’s authorities during her recent visit to Kabul.

The meeting paid rich tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs in the fight against terrorism and expressed sympathy and condolence to their families and prayed for the grant of higher status in heaven for the departed souls.

The meeting will continue on Monday (Jan 2), in which further decisions will be taken in light of the proposals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022