President accords his assent to Access to Media (Deaf) Persons Act 2022

Naveed Butt Published 31 Dec, 2022 07:04am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has accorded his assent to the Access to the Media (Deaf) Persons Act, 2022. The Act provides that after six months of the commencement of the Act, the government shall not allow to broadcast any news bulletin on the national broadcaster, state or private run electronic media, private television channels, cable TV or any other broadcast media without Pakistan sign language interpreters.

The Act also provides that after one year of the commencement of the Act, the Government shall not allow to broadcast any programme, entertainment, advertisement, talk show, drama, film or any other pictorial segment on the national broadcaster, media, private television channels, cable TV or any other broadcast media without Pakistan sign language interpreters.

The Act provides that the government and private-owned media houses, within six months shall appoint Pakistan sign language interpreters for carrying out the purposes of this Act. The Act shall come into force at once and shall extend to the whole of Pakistan.

