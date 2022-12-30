AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
Modest trading on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2022 05:50am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

1000 bales of Rohro were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 800 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,000 per maund and 400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

