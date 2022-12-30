AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
India probes cough syrup blamed for Uzbek child deaths

AFP Published 30 Dec, 2022 05:50am
NEW DELHI: Indian authorities on Thursday halted production at a pharmaceutical company under investigation for a cough syrup blamed by Uzbekistan health officials for the deaths of at least 18 children.

Marion Biotech is the second local drugmaker to face a probe by regulators since October, when the World Health Organization linked another firm’s medicines to a spate of child deaths in Africa.

Health minister Mansukh Madaviya said investigators had spoken to their counterparts in Uzbekistan and were inspecting the company’s facility near the capital New Delhi.

He said on Twitter samples of the cough syrup have been taken and sent for forensic analysis.

“Further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report,” he said.

The health ministry of Uzbekistan said in a statement on Wednesday the children died after consuming a cough syrup under the brand name Doc-1 Max, according to local media reports.

India probes cough syrup blamed for Uzbek child deaths

