Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (December 29, 2022).
Open Bid Rs 233.25
Open Offer Rs 235.50
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 30
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
4.60
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 30
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
354.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 30
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 30
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 30
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
63.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 30
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
463.19
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 30
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 30
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.26
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 30
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
57
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Bank Al-Falah / Dec 30
Bank Alfalah Limited(BAFL)
|
52,190,634
▼ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 30
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
20,118,500
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 30
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
13,116,410
▼ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 30
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
8,709,713
▼ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 30
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
7,779,500
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Dec 30
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
7,532,863
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Dec 30
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
6,618,729
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Dec 30
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
5,592,997
▼ 0.00
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Dec 30
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
5,223,880
▼ 0.00
|
Nishat Mills Ltd / Dec 30
Nishat Mills Limited(NML)
|
4,663,392
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 29
|
227.40
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 29
|
226.40
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 29
|
133.06
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 29
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 29
|
1.21
|
Euro to USD / Dec 29
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Dec 29
|
4.32
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 29
|
3849.28
|
India Sensex / Dec 29
|
61133.88
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 29
|
26093.67
|
Nasdaq / Dec 29
|
10478.09
|
Hang Seng / Dec 29
|
19741.14
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 29
|
7512.72
|
Dow Jones / Dec 29
|
33220.80
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 29
|
14071.72
|
France CAC40 / Dec 29
|
6573.47
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 29
|
78.40
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 29
|
16935
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 29
|
156721
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 29
|
1814.95
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 29
|
82.64
