KYIV: A barrage of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine Thursday have resulted in "significant damage" to the national power grid, already battered by repeated bombardment, officials said.

Ukraine says energy deficit worst in south after strikes

"Unfortunately, due to significant network damage, it is difficult for us to deliver electricity in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odessa, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Lviv regions," said the head of Ukraine's grid operator Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.