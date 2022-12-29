AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
ANL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
AVN 66.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.16%)
EFERT 77.25 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.07%)
EPCL 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.62%)
FFL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.54%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.01%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.75%)
LOTCHEM 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
MLCF 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.37%)
OGDC 76.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.27%)
PAEL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.87%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.9%)
PRL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
TPLP 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TREET 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.21%)
UNITY 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WAVES 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.14%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 3,917 Increased By 47.2 (1.22%)
BR30 13,841 Increased By 190.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 39,747 Increased By 467.9 (1.19%)
KSE30 14,618 Increased By 156.6 (1.08%)
Serbia arrests Afghan general, sniper ‘wanted by France’ on terror charges

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2022 06:46pm
SARAJEVO: Serbian police have arrested an Afghan army general and a sniper wanted by France on terrorism charges during a raid on an migrant camp in the north of the Balkan country, Tanjug news agency reported on Thursday.

France has issued an international warrant for the two men, police told Tanjug. The agency gave no details on why the two were wanted in France.

The arrests were made at the camp near the northern town of Subotica. Police also seized an undisclosed quantity of arms, ammunition and drugs, they said.

Last month, Serbian police uncovered 600 illegal migrants near its northern border with Hungary following a shootout in a town in which one person was wounded.

The Western Balkans route via Turkey, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Serbia is the main path for migrants into the European Union, with many using elaborate networks of smugglers who are sometimes armed.

G7 calls on Taliban to ‘urgently reverse’ women aid workers ban

Afghanistan Serbian police Afghan army general sniper

