G7 calls on Taliban to ‘urgently reverse’ women aid workers ban

LONDON: G7 foreign ministers on Thursday called on Afghanistan to “urgently reverse” a ban on women working in the country’s aid sector, a joint statement said.

The ministers said they were “gravely concerned that the Taliban’s reckless and dangerous order barring female employees of national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from the workplace puts at risk millions of Afghans who depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival”.

Three foreign NGOs stop Afghanistan operations

“We call on the Taliban to urgently reverse this decision,” they said in the statement issued by Britain’s foreign ministry.