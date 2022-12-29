Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials gain

Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Thursday, helped by gains in the financial sector.

The CSE All Share index ended about 0.24% higher at 8,431.97.

Financial services provider LOLC Finance and Softlogic Life Insurance were the biggest gainers on the index, adding 10.5% and 16.1%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume rose to 124.5 million shares from 48 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover advanced to 1.76 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.85 million) from 856.1 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading stocks worth 112.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing 1.74 billion rupees of shares, the data showed.