AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
ANL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
AVN 66.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.16%)
EFERT 77.25 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.07%)
EPCL 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.62%)
FFL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.54%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.01%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.75%)
LOTCHEM 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
MLCF 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.37%)
OGDC 76.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.27%)
PAEL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.87%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.9%)
PRL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
TPLP 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TREET 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.21%)
UNITY 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WAVES 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.14%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 3,917 Increased By 47.2 (1.22%)
BR30 13,841 Increased By 190.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 39,747 Increased By 467.9 (1.19%)
KSE30 14,618 Increased By 156.6 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials gain

Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Thursday, helped by gains in the financial sector. The CSE All Share index ended...
Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2022 04:56pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Thursday, helped by gains in the financial sector.

The CSE All Share index ended about 0.24% higher at 8,431.97.

Financial services provider LOLC Finance and Softlogic Life Insurance were the biggest gainers on the index, adding 10.5% and 16.1%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume rose to 124.5 million shares from 48 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials and consumer staples weigh

The equity market’s turnover advanced to 1.76 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.85 million) from 856.1 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading stocks worth 112.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing 1.74 billion rupees of shares, the data showed.

CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks Sri Lankan share

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials gain

NA speaker seeks individual verification of PTI members’ resignations

8th straight decline: Rupee ends with marginal loss against US dollar

KSE-100 gains over 'year-end phenomenon'

Pakistan engaging with Afghanistan regarding all issues: FO

Oil falls as China COVID spike dampens demand outlook

Pakistan fight to avoid defeat in first Test after Williamson double ton

Unemployment among Saudi citizens increases to 9.9% in Q3/22

G7 calls on Taliban to ‘urgently reverse’ women aid workers ban

Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan Test

India makes negative COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from 5 countries from Jan. 1

Read more stories