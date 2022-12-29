AGL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
ANL 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 66.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.7%)
EFERT 75.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.63%)
EPCL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FFL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.76%)
FLYNG 5.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.28%)
GGGL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.27%)
GGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
OGDC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.32%)
PAEL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PRL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
TPL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.48%)
TPLP 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
TRG 109.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.68%)
UNITY 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 3,881 Increased By 11.8 (0.31%)
BR30 13,712 Increased By 61.4 (0.45%)
KSE100 39,315 Increased By 35.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,498 Increased By 37.2 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan Test

Reuters Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 11:41am
Follow us

MELBOURNE: The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) is looking into the possibility of hosting a Test match between India and Pakistan, who have not played each other in the longest format of the game since 2007 with bilateral cricket between the neighbours suspended.

Since India hosted Pakistan in a bilateral limited overs series in 2013 the pair have only competed against each other at 20- and 50-overs World Cups and the Asia Cup.

The last time they met was at the Twenty20 World Cup in October, where more than 90,000 fans piled into the Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch India win a last-ball thriller.

MCG under pressure to deliver contest after Gabba let-down

MCC Chief Executive Stuart Fox said the atmosphere at that match showed there would be no problem filling the venue for a Test series between the two.

“The atmosphere for that game, I’ve never felt anything like it,” Fox told radio station SEN.

“The noise after every ball was phenomenal. Three (Tests) in a row would be lovely at the MCG, you’d fill it every time. “We’ve taken that up with Cricket Australia. I know the (Victoria) government has as well.

It’s enormously complicated from what I can understand, amongst a really busy schedule. So I think that’s probably the greater challenge.“

T20 World Cup: Kohli India’s hero as Pakistan falter in final over

Fox said he hoped Cricket Australia would keep pushing the proposal with the International Cricket Council, the sport’s global governing body.

“When you do see some of the stadiums around the world unoccupied, I think it would be much better to have a full house and that atmosphere and celebrating the game with full houses,” Fox added.

Also read

International Cricket Council Cricket Australia Twenty20 World Cup Asia Cup Melbourne Cricket Club pakistan vs india test MCC Chief Executive Stuart Fox

Comments

1000 characters

Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan Test

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Energy saving plan: Cabinet to expedite consultations with stakeholders

$15.722bn newpacts signed: Country received $16.974bn foreign assistance: EAD

FBR reduces duty on import of agri tractors

Oil dips as China COVID spike dampens demand outlook

Gwadar Free Zone: Govt seeks exact power demand figures from COPHCL

Dar addresses ebbing investor confidence

Cigarette manufacturing sector: PM seeks elimination of tax evasion culture

Boat engines for 3,291 Gwadar fishermen: Cabinet approves disbursement of Rs823m to GPA

Read more stories