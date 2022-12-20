AGL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-8.81%)
Dec 20, 2022
ICC rates Gabba pitch ‘below average’ after two-day Test

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2022 03:57pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Brisbane’s Gabba cricket ground has received one demerit point after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday rated the pitch for the first Test between Australia and South Africa - which ended in two days - “below average”.

Australia got the win in Brisbane in very fast time, batting marginally better than the Proteas on a perilous, grassy pitch, with South Africa captain Dean Elgar saying he had asked the umpires if the green Gabba wicket was unsafe for playing.

“Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers,” said Richie Richardson, a member of the governing body’s elite panel of match referees. “There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement. The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships.”

ICC rates Rawalpindi pitch ‘below average’ after Pakistan v England Test

Venues can be suspended for a year if they pick up five demerit points and for two years if they pick up 10. Demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period.

The second Test of the series will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Dec. 26.

