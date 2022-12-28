Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials and consumer staples weigh

Sri Lankan shares on Wednesday marked their worst day in a week, dragged by financial sectors and consumer staples.

The CSE All Share index ended about 0.5% lower at 8,411.42.

On the CSE All Share index, conglomerate LOLC Development Finance Plc and Browns Investments PLC were the biggest losers, down 8.5% and 2.8%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume slid to 48 million shares from 82.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 856.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.36 million) from 1.32 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 16 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 853.6 million rupees of shares, the data showed.