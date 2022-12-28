AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials and consumer staples weigh

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2022 05:08pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Sri Lankan shares on Wednesday marked their worst day in a week, dragged by financial sectors and consumer staples.

The CSE All Share index ended about 0.5% lower at 8,411.42.

On the CSE All Share index, conglomerate LOLC Development Finance Plc and Browns Investments PLC were the biggest losers, down 8.5% and 2.8%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume slid to 48 million shares from 82.6 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end 7-day losing run as telecoms, financials gain

The equity market’s turnover fell to 856.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.36 million) from 1.32 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 16 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 853.6 million rupees of shares, the data showed.

Comments

