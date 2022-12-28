AGL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.1%)
AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.88%)
EFERT 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.46%)
EPCL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.05%)
FCCL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
FFL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.6%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
FNEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
GGGL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.95%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.79%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3%)
KEL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.88%)
MLCF 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.71%)
OGDC 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
PAEL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.3%)
PIBTL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.09%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
TPL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.52%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
TREET 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.89%)
TRG 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-3.99%)
UNITY 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
WAVES 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.04%)
BR100 3,870 Decreased By -52.7 (-1.34%)
BR30 13,651 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.91%)
KSE100 39,282 Decreased By -520.9 (-1.31%)
KSE30 14,440 Decreased By -235.7 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

'Gift of love' Waterford crystals placed on Times Square New Year's Eve ball

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2022 02:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

NEW YORK: Nearly 200 new Waterford crystals were installed on the New Year's Eve ball in Times Square in New York on Tuesday in preparation for Saturday's celebration to welcome in 2023.

Since 1999, replacements for the 2,688 crystal panels that make up the ball have been designed and made by hand by Irish craftsmen at Waterford. Each year, a new theme is chosen.

This year's theme was the 'Gift of Love,' incorporating intertwining love hearts, said Waterford master artisan Tom Brennan at the Times Square site.

Dubai's Burj Khalifa looks to set new record of firework display on New Year's Eve

"We need this after the pandemic. We've all gone through an horrendous two years. We've come out the other side of it and we've come out better. We surround ourselves with love. We've got everything," he said.

This year, for the first time since before the pandemic, there will be no COVID-related restrictions on visitors willing to brave the cold and crowds of Times Square in midtown-Manhattan to count down the new year and see the ball drop on the stroke of midnight.

Times Square New Years Eve

Comments

1000 characters

'Gift of love' Waterford crystals placed on Times Square New Year's Eve ball

Dar admits Pakistan in 'tight spot' but 'no chance of default'

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Power sector receivables cross Rs2.5trn mark

Nishat Chunian to partially shut down operations after one month

Oil prices fall on worries about China COVID surge, global recession

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Jobs for Emiratis: UAE pushes work for own citizens

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Lucky Williamson drives New Zealand to 353-4 against Pakistan

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Read more stories