Dubai's Burj Khalifa looks to set new record of firework display on New Year's Eve

The world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, is looking to set a new record this year with a light show that will illuminate the sky with the 'world's largest laser display', the tower's developer, Emaar was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times on Thursday.

The 828-metre building has put up a stunning pyrotechnic display every New Year's eve since 2010, delighting millions both at home and across the world, and has goals to take the aerial display even further this year.

This year's centerpiece will be their state-of-the-art laser show with light beams that are slated to travel the longest distance ever recorded, the report added.

The developer hopes to turn the building into a beacon of hope, happiness and harmony for the year ahead, Emaar was quoted as saying.

5 things to do in Dubai as winter approaches

A special dance will also be put together for the Dubai Fountain at the base of Burj Khalifa, added Khaleej Times.

It is recommended to head to downtown Dubai early to secure a place for easy viewing. Conversely there are plenty restaurants in the vicinity of Dubai Mall and the Dubai Fountain Promenade.

Other places to watch the fireworks and light show include Bluewaters Island, Dubai Festival City Mall and Atlantis, The Palm, which is also hosting a New Year's Eve Gala Dinner featuring a live concert by Kylie Minogue featured against the lit sky.

Luxury yachts and 'real VIPs' as Dubai gears up for World Cup