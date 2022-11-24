AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 81.63 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.8%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 81.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FLYNG 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
OGDC 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 147.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.11%)
UNITY 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
WAVES 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.07%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Dubai's Burj Khalifa looks to set new record of firework display on New Year's Eve

BR Life & Style Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 07:09pm
Follow us

The world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, is looking to set a new record this year with a light show that will illuminate the sky with the 'world's largest laser display', the tower's developer, Emaar was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times on Thursday.

The 828-metre building has put up a stunning pyrotechnic display every New Year's eve since 2010, delighting millions both at home and across the world, and has goals to take the aerial display even further this year.

This year's centerpiece will be their state-of-the-art laser show with light beams that are slated to travel the longest distance ever recorded, the report added.

The developer hopes to turn the building into a beacon of hope, happiness and harmony for the year ahead, Emaar was quoted as saying.

5 things to do in Dubai as winter approaches

A special dance will also be put together for the Dubai Fountain at the base of Burj Khalifa, added Khaleej Times.

It is recommended to head to downtown Dubai early to secure a place for easy viewing. Conversely there are plenty restaurants in the vicinity of Dubai Mall and the Dubai Fountain Promenade.

Other places to watch the fireworks and light show include Bluewaters Island, Dubai Festival City Mall and Atlantis, The Palm, which is also hosting a New Year's Eve Gala Dinner featuring a live concert by Kylie Minogue featured against the lit sky.

Luxury yachts and 'real VIPs' as Dubai gears up for World Cup

MENA Dubai Burj Khalifa

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai's Burj Khalifa looks to set new record of firework display on New Year's Eve

President House to issue 'official handout' on COAS appointment today: Fawad

Rupee falls marginally, settles at 223.92 against US dollar

Pakistan does not face any risk of default, reiterates Ishaq Dar

Hubco takes legal action against CPHGC encashment notice

ISPR terms Indian officer's remarks on AJK 'delusional'

Pakistan ‘treading path’ to launching its own digital currency: SBP

Oil drops as price cap proposal eases supply concerns

Turkish central bank lowers rate to 9%, says it will halt easing

Afghan women protest on eve of UN day against violence

India’s cotton exports stall as farmers delay sales hoping for higher prices

Read more stories